HADDOCK Donald Anthony Loving husband, Father, Grandfather and best friend, sadly passed away on 25th February 2019.
He will be greatly missed and remembered with love
and affection by all his family and friends.

The family would like to invite all friends to his funeral.

It will take place on 21st March, St Mary's Church
East Preston at 11.30am followed by the service of committal at Worthing Crematorium at 1pm.

The family have requested family flowers only please.
If desired, donations in memory of Don can be made to the Fire Brigade Benevolent Fund and may be sent c/o

HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington. BN16 2RQ.
Tel 01903 787188
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
