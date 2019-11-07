|
|
|
GIANELLA Dominic John
(Dom) Passed away at home on the
3rd November 2019, aged 55.
A much-loved husband, brother, uncle,
stepfather and chef, he will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Monday 25th November 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
No black to be worn please and
dress in clothes you feel comfortable in.
Dom was a true Liverpool fan,
so wearing red would be appreciated.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Dom's memory to
Cancer Research UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019