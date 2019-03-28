Home

Diana Storey Dye-Rayson Notice
Storey Dye-Rayson Diana Peacefully in the Beeches Nursing Home
on 24th March 2019, aged 76 years.

Much loved sister of John, beloved Aunt to Sally
and Simon and great aunt to Letty and Frankie,
she will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Funeral service 12.00noon, Tuesday 2nd April
at The H. D. Tribe Chapel, Broadwater.

Flowers may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU. Tel. 01903 234516.
www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
