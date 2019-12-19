Home

PARKER Derek George Passed away at home on Monday 9th December 2019 aged 85 years.

Loving partner to Brenda. Dad to Paul, David and Dawn. Grandnan to Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Funeral Service on Monday 6th January 2020 at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel at 9:40am.

Family flowers only. Donations in Derek's memory may
be made payable to Lancing & Sompting Lions c/o
H G King Funeral Services, 69 North Road,
Lancing, BN15 9AS. Tel: 01903 765766. Web: www.hgkingfuneralservices.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
