Derek Jenkins

Derek Jenkins Notice
JENKINS Derek (Del) Passed away peacefully on
Monday 30th September 2019.

Loving husband of 70 years to Sheila.
The best dad to Barry, Kris and Mick.
A fantastic father-in-law to Denise, Ammy and Jayne.
Adored grandad and great-grandad.

He will be greatly missed by us all.

The family would like to thank the staff on
Burlington Ward and Camelot Nursing Home
for the excellent care given to Del.

Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on
Friday 25th October 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Del's memory to
Cancer Research UK via
https://derek-alfred-jenkins.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
