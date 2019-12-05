|
DALMON Derek Frank
Passed away at Berkeley Lodge Nursing Home
on the 27th November 2019, aged 81.
A much loved dad and grandad,
he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 3:40 p.m.
on Thursday 12th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Derek's memory to Dementia UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019