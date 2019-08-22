|
BETTERIDGE Dera Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 11th August 2019, aged 84.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
1:40 p.m. on Tuesday 27th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
It was Dera's wish for people to wear blue.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Dera's memory to Chestnut Tree House
via https://dera-betteridge.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019