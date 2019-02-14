Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
Dennis Wheatley Notice
WHEATLEY Dennis Alan Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 5th February 2019, aged 98.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Tuesday 26th February 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Dennis's memory to Blind Veterans UK
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
