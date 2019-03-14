Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:15
Worthing Crematorium
HART Dennis Michael Passed away peacefully on the 1st March 2019
with his family by his side, aged 83.

Dennis was a much loved husband to Brenda, dad to Wendy and Mike, father-in-law to Mike and Helen and grandad to Adam, Tom and Abbie.

God bless - rest in peace.

Funeral service to take place at 10:20 a.m. on
Friday 22nd March 2019 at Worthing Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Dennis's memory to
St Barnabas House c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
