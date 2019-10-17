Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:30
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
Denis Foulger Notice
Foulger Denis
Passed away at Sunhill Court on the
13th October 2019, aged 81.

A much loved husband, dad and grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m. on
Monday 28th October 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Denis's memory to Alzheimer's Research UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
