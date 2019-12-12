|
CHRISTIE Debra Passed away peacefully at
St. Barnabas House on Thursday
28th November 2019, aged 57,
with her loving husband and
close friends by her side.
Much loved wife of Mark of 8 years,
loving mother to Fabio, grandmother to Max,
step-mother to Jade and Jasmin.
At rest at Ian Hart's Funeral Home.
Funeral service to take place at 3:40p.m.
on Tuesday 17th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Debbie's memory to St. Barnabas House,
in appreciation of the fantastic
work caring for Debbie and others,
both at the hospice and at home,
via https://debra-christie.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019