CROFT Deborah Ann
(Née Brown) Peacefully on the 29th May 2019, aged 56 years.
Debbie, loving mum, daughter and sister.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and loved by all that knew her.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium, Findon
on Thursday 13th June at 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to
McMillan Cancer Support
c/o Philip Evans Funeral Services,
172 Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, BN42 4HU.
Telephone 01273 870870
(Receipts by request)
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
