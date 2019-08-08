|
Maloney Deacon Pat Peacefully in St Joseph's Nursing Home
on 30th July 2019
aged 89 years.
A loving father and grandfather,
he will be very sadly missed by all his family,
friends and those he served in the Catholic community.
Funeral service, 11.00am, Friday 23rd August
at St Charles RC church,
Chesswood Road, Worthing followed by a burial at Durrington Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if wished to
The Society of the Little
Flowers c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019