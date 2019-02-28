|
|
|
Parsons Davina Peacefully on 15th February 2019
at Pentlands Nursing Home,
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved by Patricia, David and Peter,
who will be greatly missed by all who knew her and remembering her loveable and cheerful personality.
Funeral service to be held
at St Andrew's Church, Tarring,
on 7th March at 1.00pm.
Flowers are welcome or
donations to St. Barnabas House c/o
Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TW
Tel: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
