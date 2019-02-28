Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistones Funeral Service
191 South Farm Road
Worthing, Sussex BN14 7TW
01903 200835
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:00
St Andrew's Church
Tarring
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Davina Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davina Parsons

Notice Condolences

Davina Parsons Notice
Parsons Davina Peacefully on 15th February 2019
at Pentlands Nursing Home,
aged 98 years.

Dearly loved by Patricia, David and Peter,
who will be greatly missed by all who knew her and remembering her loveable and cheerful personality.

Funeral service to be held
at St Andrew's Church, Tarring,
on 7th March at 1.00pm.

Flowers are welcome or
donations to St. Barnabas House c/o
Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TW
Tel: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.