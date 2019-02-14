|
STEER David Cunningham Passed away suddenly on
5th February 2019
after a period of ill health aged 74.
Beloved husband of Joan,
dearest brother of Juliet and
a much loved uncle and great uncle.
He will be very sadly missed
by his family and many friends.
He gave long service to
Brighton and Hove City Council
and assisted many with
their pension arrangements.
Funeral will be held at Worthing Crematorium
on Friday 22nd February at 2:20p.m.
All friends are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to
South Eastern Kidney Patients Association (SEKPA)
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater, Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
