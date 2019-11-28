Home

Gurney David Frederick Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 24th 2019, aged 76 years.

A much loved husband, father, grandad and friend to many.

Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium, Findon on Friday December 13th at 1.40pm
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired may be made to the N.S.P.C.C or St. Barnabas House
and sent c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd.,
West Street, Sompting. BN15 0DE.
Tel: 01903 753232 or made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
