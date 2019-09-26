|
Gibbons David Aged 89, from Dalloway Road in Arundel,
died peacefully at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester,
on Saturday 14th September.
Much loved husband of Peg,
Father to Will, Jan, Kit and Matt,
Grandfather to 11 children and Great Grandfather to 8.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on Friday 4th October at 11am.
Wake to follow at 13:00 at The St Mary's Gate Inn, Arundel.
All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 26, 2019