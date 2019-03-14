|
FUNNELL David Roger Passed away peacefully at home in
Shoreham on 24th February,
aged 74 years.
Darling husband of Maggie,
loving Dad to Nick and Josie and dearest Papa to Maddie, Ben and Harry, Jago and Gus.
Funeral service will be held on Monday 18th March at 11.40am in the Kingswood Chapel
at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers please but donations in
Dave's memory may be made payable to
Worthing Branch, Parkinson's UK c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd. 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex
BN43 6PE. Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
