|
|
|
CARR David Peacefully in Camelot Nursing Home
on June 1st 2019 aged 85 years.
A much loved dad, granddad
and great granddad,
he will be greatly missed by
everyone who knew and loved him.
Service to celebrate his life at
12.40pm on Monday June 24th
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Salvation Army
may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
BN14 8HU. Tel: 01903 234516.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More