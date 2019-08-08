|
|
|
BINNS David
Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
aged 73 on 24th July 2019,
with family by his side.
Loving, dad to Karen and Nichola,
to our mum Linda, grandad to Christopher and Harry, William and Ellicia, great-grandad to Aaliyah and Colton and brother to Colin and sister Betty.
He will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. xxx
Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m. on
Monday 12th August 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent
in David's memory to
RSPCA Mount Noddy
Sussex Chichester & District Branch via
https://david-binns.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019