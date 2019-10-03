|
|
|
BELL David Alan Passed away at home on the
24th September 2019, aged 95.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:30 p.m.
on Wednesday 9th October 2019,
at St. Symphorian's Church, Durrington,
followed by committal at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in David's memory to either
The Salvation Army,
The Zambia Society Trust or
Worthing Disabled Swimming Club via
https://david-alan-bell.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019