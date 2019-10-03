Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bell

Notice Condolences

David Bell Notice
BELL David Alan Passed away at home on the
24th September 2019, aged 95.

He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:30 p.m.
on Wednesday 9th October 2019,
at St. Symphorian's Church, Durrington,
followed by committal at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in David's memory to either
The Salvation Army,
The Zambia Society Trust or
Worthing Disabled Swimming Club via
https://david-alan-bell.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.