|
|
|
Bateman David Passed away peacefully on 27th June aged 78 years.
Devoted husband of Jan, loving father of
Simon and Claire, father-in-law of Kate and Steve and
proud grandfather of Becca, Hannah and fiancé, James.
He will be sadly missed.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday 19th July at 11:00am at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in David's memory may be made payable to St Barnabas House and sent direct to Titnore Lane, Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare, 8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019