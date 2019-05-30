"SNOWY" SNOWDEN B.E.M

Daphne Marina Sadly passed away on

9th May 2019, aged 77 years.

Snowy will be sadly missed by all of those that knew her.

She spent many years raising money for various charities but is probably best known within Littlehampton for her fund raising for The Royal British Legion in and outside of Sainsbury's, regardless of the weather, always with a smile and happy for a good old chat.

Snowy's Funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Monday 3rd June at 2.20pm.

Snowy asked that donations, in lieu of flowers be made to the R.N.L.I and St Barnabas and sent c/o

H.D. Tribe Ltd, 5 Surrey Street, Littlehampton,

West Sussex, BN17 5AZ.

Bright attire for the funeral is preferred. Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019