SAUNDERS Daphne May Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on 20th August, aged 87 years.
Dearly missed and much loved by siblings Ann
and John, and all nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Friday 6th September at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations
may be sent in Daphne's memory to
The RNLI (Shoreham Branch) c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019