Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Saunders

Notice Condolences

Daphne Saunders Notice
SAUNDERS Daphne May Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on 20th August, aged 87 years.

Dearly missed and much loved by siblings Ann
and John, and all nieces and nephews.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Friday 6th September at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but if desired donations
may be sent in Daphne's memory to
The RNLI (Shoreham Branch) c/o

H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.