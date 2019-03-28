Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Worthing Goring Road
22 Goring Road
Worthing, Sussex BN12 4AJ
01903 503 536
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00
St Andrews Church
Ferring
Cyril Denton Notice
Denton Cyril
(Dad, Grandad, Dan Dan) Died peacefully, holding hands with his family
after a long and happy life.
Beloved Husband to Gwen, Father to Coline and adored
Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.

Funeral service at 12:00pm Thursday on 11th April
at St Andrews Church, Ferring.
All welcome.
Donations if desired to
R.N.L.I.,Shoreham Lifeboat station, Brighton Rd,
Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6RN
Any queries contact:
Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road,
Worthing, BN12 4AJ
Tel: 01903 503536.
So missed, 'so loved, so very dear'.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
