Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
14:15
Worthing Crematorium
Findon
BARKER Cyril Harry Passed away peacefully in his sleep on
26th July 2019, aged 90 years.

Much loved by Anne, George, June, Gerald, Andrew and Jackie, grandchildren Jonathon and Michael and
great grandchildren Levi, Tyler, Ethan, Finlay and Mia.

The funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon on Friday August 23rd at 2.20pm. Flowers welcome or donations to
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
H.D. Tribe Ltd, 28 South Street, Lancing. BN15 8AG.
Tel 01903 753232 or made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
