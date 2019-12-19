|
|
|
MUCKLEY Coral Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 12th December 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife to Donald.
Loving mother to Vincent and Christopher.
Funeral Service on Thursday 2nd January 2020, at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in Coral's memory
may be made payable to WADARS c/o
H G King Funeral Services, 69 North Road,
Lancing, BN15 9AS. Tel: 01903 765766
Web: www.hgkingfuneralservices.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019