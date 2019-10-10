Home

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Goring
LOW Coral Helen Passed away at home on the
26th September 2019, aged 89.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Thanksgiving service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Monday 21st October 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Goring.
Family Flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Coral's memory to
the SRP Walter Bergmann Fund c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
