|
|
|
YOUNG Constance Gillian (Gill) Left us peacefully on 10th September 2019
at home, aged 88.
Mum to Richard, Pip and their late sister, Jo.
Formerly Sister of Worthing Hospital OPD.
She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing 'Moose'.
Family only cremation,
but an afternoon garden party, details via
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Our grateful thanks to kind staff on
Becket Ward and particularly to the fantastic
support from St. Barnabas.
No flowers please, but donations, if desired,
direct to St. Barnabas House.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019