Packham Colin
Sadly passed away on 4th July 2019.
He will be greatly missed by many
as his warm character brought us all a smile.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday 24th July 2019, at Worthing Crematorium. No black to be worn please
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Colin's memory to Albion in the Community via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019