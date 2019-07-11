Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Packham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Packham

Notice Condolences

Colin Packham Notice
Packham Colin
Sadly passed away on 4th July 2019.

He will be greatly missed by many
as his warm character brought us all a smile.

Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday 24th July 2019, at Worthing Crematorium. No black to be worn please

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Colin's memory to Albion in the Community via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.