|
|
|
MITCHELL Colin Leslie Peacefully on 17th November
at Worthing Hospital,
aged 83 years.
"Well Dad,
you finally made it!"
Colin was much loved and will be
very sadly missed by all his
loving family and everyone who knew him.
His funeral service is to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd December at 12noon.
Flowers welcome, or donations, if desired,
can be made to
The British Heart Foundation
and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane,
Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019