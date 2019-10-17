Home

Colin Gisby

Colin Gisby Notice
Gisby Colin Passed away peacefully in Hospital on
4th October 2019, aged 80 years

Much loved husband, father, brother,
grandfather and great grandfather.

The Funeral Service will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 11.00.a.m. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations may be made payable to Bloodwise and sent to
H D Tribe Ltd 28 South Street Lancing BN15 8AG.
Tel 01903 753232 or made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
