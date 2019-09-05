|
|
|
Clark Cicely Margaret Peacefully passed away in Worthing Hospital
on 21st August 2019, aged 85 years.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Cicely worked at the Church of England
Primary school in Goring for many years.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday
11th September in the Muntham Chapel,
Worthing Crematorium, at 10:40am.
No flowers please.
Donations can be made in memory of
Cicely to RNLI made payable to the charity
and sent to Dillistone of Goring Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to Dillistone Of Goring,
270-272 Goring Road, Goring By Sea,
BN12 4PE, Telephone 01903 257839
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019