SHANAHAN Christopher (Chris) Peacefully at home on 6th July
following a short illness.
Lifelong Worthing resident and
well respected local bookie for over 40 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral to be held at Worthing Crematorium.
Please contact H D Tribe for info.
Family flowers only,
donations for St Barnabas House
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea
BN12 4PA
Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
