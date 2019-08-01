|
Matthews Christopher Joseph A loving father and grandfather,
he was also a proud veteran of World War 2 serving in the Queen's Royal West Kent Regiment in many campaigns, the most famous being the
Battles of El Alamein and Monte Cassino in Italy.
At the age of 96, he died peacefully in Worthing Hospital on July 17th, 2019. The Family would like to thank the staff there and in the community for his care.
His funeral will be at Worthing Crematorium on the
9th of August 2019 at 11:20.
No flowers but donations welcome to the
Worthing branch of the British Legion.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019