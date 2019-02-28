|
|
|
Kiltie Christopher Aged 68 years.
Passed away peacefully
on 1st February 2019
after a short illness.
Son of the late Kathleen,
brother of Robert and late sister Jean.
Funeral service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March 2016 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be left in the donation box provided or sent direct to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton
BN17 5BU
Tel: 01903 713939
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
