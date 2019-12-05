|
|
|
Holden Christopher Peter Passed away suddenly on
23rd November, aged 68 years.
He will be deeply missed
by his long-time partner Maureen
and by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place at 2.00 p.m.
on Wednesday 18th December at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Chris's memory
to WADARS Animal Rescue c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online
at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019