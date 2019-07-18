Home

Wady Charles George
(Char) Passed away peacefully after a short illness in
St. Barnabas House on July 10th 2019.
Aged 93 years.
Much loved by his wife Janie and sadly missed
by his Godchildren and many friends.

The funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon on
Thursday July 25th at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to
St. Barnabas House may be sent c/o

H.D. Tribe Ltd 28 South Street, Lancing. BN15 8AG.
Tel 01903 753232
or made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
