EDEN Charles Bernard
Passed away peacefully on the 12th October 2019,
aged 72 years.
Beloved father to Mark, Jacqueline and Stuart and
loving Grandad to Thomas, James and Louie.
He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:40pm on
Tuesday 29th October at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel.
Family flowers only, but donations can be made in Charles's memory to the
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road,
Worthing BN14 7TW.
Telephone: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 24, 2019