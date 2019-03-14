|
SUTER Cecil John (Ginger) Passed away on 27th February 2019
at Fairlight Nursing Home aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Betty.
Dearly loved father to Beverly and Kay and a much loved grandpa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Funeral Service to be held at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
3A Arundel Road, Littlehampton BN17 7BY.
Tel: 01903 726324
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
