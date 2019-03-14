Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistones Funeral Service
3a Arundel Road
Littlehampton, Sussex BN17 7BY
01903 726324
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
13:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Suter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Suter

Notice Condolences

Cecil Suter Notice
SUTER Cecil John (Ginger) Passed away on 27th February 2019
at Fairlight Nursing Home aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Betty.
Dearly loved father to Beverly and Kay and a much loved grandpa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Funeral Service to be held at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
3A Arundel Road, Littlehampton BN17 7BY.
Tel: 01903 726324
12
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.