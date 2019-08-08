Home

PENFOLD Cecil Peacefully on 25th July 2019
aged 92.
Beloved husband, dad,
granddad and great granddad.

He will be sadly missed by all of us.

Service at Worthing Crematorium, Findon,
on Monday, 19th August at 12.00 pm
in the Muntham Chapel.

Family flowers only
but donations, if desired,
to 'Woodland Trust' via Chalcraft Funeral Directors Ltd, 55 High Street, Steyning, BN44 3RE or
www.chalcraftfunerals - donations page.


No black but bright colours to be worn,
please.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
