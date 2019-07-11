Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catriona Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catriona Grant

Notice Condolences

Catriona Grant Notice
Grant Catriona Margaret
Passed away in Fernbank Care Home
on the 7th July 2019, aged 97.

A much loved mother, grandmother, aunt and great-aunt.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m. on
Wednesday 7th August 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Catriona's memory to St. Barnabas House c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.