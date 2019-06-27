|
|
|
Bonthrone Carla Aged 92 years.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13 June 2019.
Beloved wife of the late George Bonthrone
and devoted mother of Douglas, Katherine,
Ingrid and the late Michael.
An extraordinary woman who lived an extraordinary life.
A funeral service will take place on
Monday 8th July 2019 at St. Catherine's Church,
Littlehampton at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Carla's memory may be sent direct to
St. Barnabas House or Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare, 8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on June 27, 2019
