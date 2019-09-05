|
SALKIELD Bruce Passed away peacefully on 20th August,
aged 64 years.
Much loved and missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:20 pm on
Friday 13th September 2019 in the Kingswood Chapel, Worthing Crematorium,
Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be sent in Bruce's memory to St. Barnabas House or PSC Support UK c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019