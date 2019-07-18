Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Worthing Goring Road
22 Goring Road
Worthing, Sussex BN12 4AJ
01903 503 536
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:15
Worthing Crematorium
Brian Wickings Notice
WICKINGS Brian Richard Sadly passed away in Worthing Hospital on
Sunday 7th July.

Dearly loved by Valerie, Darren, Penny, Jack,
Jessica and the entire family.
You will never be forgotten.

The funeral service will be held at Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 2.20pm.

Brian's wish was for donations to The Firefighter's Charity to be made in place of flowers.

All enquiries to
Worthing Funeralcare,
22 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AJ.
Telephone 01903 503536
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
