|
|
|
TALBOT Brian Pengelly Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpops and Friend.
We will all miss the cantankerous old git.
Funeral Service on Wednesday 6th March at Worthing Crematorium Kingswood Chapel at 2:20pm.
Please do not wear black. Family flowers only.
Donations in Brian's memory may be made payable to either 'Macmillan' or 'Chestnut Tree House' c/o H G King Funeral Services, 69 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AS.
You are warmly invited to The Royal British Legion, Culver Road, Lancing following the service where a
Memory Book will be available for
you to share your memories.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More