Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:15
Worthing Crematorium Kingswood Chapel
Brian Talbot Notice
TALBOT Brian Pengelly Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpops and Friend.
We will all miss the cantankerous old git.

Funeral Service on Wednesday 6th March at Worthing Crematorium Kingswood Chapel at 2:20pm.

Please do not wear black. Family flowers only.
Donations in Brian's memory may be made payable to either 'Macmillan' or 'Chestnut Tree House' c/o H G King Funeral Services, 69 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AS.

You are warmly invited to The Royal British Legion, Culver Road, Lancing following the service where a
Memory Book will be available for
you to share your memories.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
