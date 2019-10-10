|
|
|
MITTEN Brian Sadly passed away at
Worthing Hospital on
Saturday 21 September 2019,
aged 86 years.
Much loved Husband of Jean Mitten,
Father of David, Graham and Julie and
Grandfather of Elana, Louis, Natashia and Greg.
Deeply missed by all his family and friends.
A service will be held at 13.30pm
on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at
Durrington Cemetery, Findon Road, Worthing BN14 0AA.
Brian's wishes were for no flowers,
however, kind donations to the
Epilepsy Society would be very appreciated.
All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare,
telephone number: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019