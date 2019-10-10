Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Worthing Goring Road
22 Goring Road
Worthing, Sussex BN12 4AJ
01903 503 536
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Mitten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Mitten

Notice Condolences

Brian Mitten Notice
MITTEN Brian Sadly passed away at
Worthing Hospital on
Saturday 21 September 2019,
aged 86 years.

Much loved Husband of Jean Mitten,
Father of David, Graham and Julie and
Grandfather of Elana, Louis, Natashia and Greg.
Deeply missed by all his family and friends.

A service will be held at 13.30pm
on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at
Durrington Cemetery, Findon Road, Worthing BN14 0AA.

Brian's wishes were for no flowers,
however, kind donations to the
Epilepsy Society would be very appreciated.

All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare,
telephone number: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.