H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
15:30
Worthing Crematorium
Brian Knight Notice
KNIGHT Brian
'Bogey' Peacefully in Drumconner Nursing Home surrounded
by his family on July 4th 2019, aged 80 years.
A much loved husband, dad and pops, he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Funeral service at 3.40pm on Monday 22nd July at Worthing Crematorium. No flowers by request please, donations to St. Barnabas House may be sent c/o

H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
BN14 8HU. Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019
