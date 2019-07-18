Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:30
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Jones

Notice Condolences

Brian Jones Notice
JONES Brian Rex
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 4th July 2019, aged 84.

A beloved husband, father, grandfather
and great-grandfather.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m. on
Friday 26th July 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Brian's memory to Kidney Research UK via http://brian-rex-jones.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.