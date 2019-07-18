|
JONES Brian Rex
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 4th July 2019, aged 84.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather
and great-grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m. on
Friday 26th July 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Brian's memory to Kidney Research UK via http://brian-rex-jones.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019